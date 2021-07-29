Fine Summer weather ahead

Severe weather rolled through the area last night and now it looks like things will settle down for a while. There is only one day in the extended outlook with a significant chance of rain.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny with a fresh breeze. Turning less humid by afternoon.

High: 82 Wind: North 10-20

Tonight: Scattered clouds and cooler.

Low: 55 Wind: NE around 5

Friday: Partly or mostly sunny and pleasant.

High: 80 Wind: Becoming SW 5-10

A fresh north breeze will be developing today. This will bring down the humidity, scour out the clouds, and keep temps in a seasonal range. It will be an enjoyable Summer day and there are many more to come. North winds will range from 10 to 20 mph and high temps will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Tomorrow will be similar with a good amount of sun and highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Saturday is the one day when we might have some precipitation. A cold front dropping down from the north will produce a 60% chance of scattered showers or a couple of thunderstorms. Right now the severe threat looks minimal and any rain activity should be brief so if you have any outdoor plans, no need to cancel them, you just need to prepare to get out of the rain for a little bit, probably during the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

The cold front moving through on Saturday will produce cooler weather for Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the 70s on both days. On Tuesday the mercury should rise back up to around 80. All three days should have more sun than clouds and low humidity.

Pollen Count Yesterday July 28th, Grass Pollen 0

Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 29 July-2021

On this date in weather history: 1981 - Fifty cattle, each weighing 800 pounds, were killed by lightning near Vance, AL. The lightning struck a tree and then spread along the ground killing the cattle. (The Weather Channel)