Skip to Content

Berlin-bound train partly derails in Poland; 8 injured

3:21 am National news from the Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Authorities say a Berlin-bound train hit a truck at a railroad crossing in northwestern Poland, and eight people were slightly injured when the train partly derailed. A local police spokesperson said two cars of the DB Regio train traveling from Szczecin, Poland, to Germany’s capital on Thursday morning derailed when the train hit the truck in Kolbaskowo, a village on Poland’s border with Germany. She Lesnicka said the truck had a red light when it entered the crossing, and the driver reported he had been blinded by the sun. Police and prosecutors are investigating the crash.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content