Berlin-bound train partly derails in Poland; 8 injured

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Authorities say a Berlin-bound train hit a truck at a railroad crossing in northwestern Poland, and eight people were slightly injured when the train partly derailed. A local police spokesperson said two cars of the DB Regio train traveling from Szczecin, Poland, to Germany’s capital on Thursday morning derailed when the train hit the truck in Kolbaskowo, a village on Poland’s border with Germany. She Lesnicka said the truck had a red light when it entered the crossing, and the driver reported he had been blinded by the sun. Police and prosecutors are investigating the crash.