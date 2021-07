(WAOW) --- Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua has opened it's showers to those in need.

According to a Facebook post, the showers will be open to the public Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. because of power outages in the area.

They're asking people to enter through the north, HWY 70 doors. They're also asking people to bring their own showering supplies and towels.