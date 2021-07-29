Area animal shelter encourages re-homing instead of re-sheltering

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Marshfield Area Pet Shelter, also known as MAPS, is encouraging people to find alternative ways to re-home their pets if need-be.

The shelter said instead of bringing a pet back to a shelter if you can no longer keep it, try re-homing it yourself first. The shelter manager said it helps them have a safer and cleaner environment for animals in need.

"If they're able to stay in their home that they're use to and then go straight to their new home, that's way better. Also, the person who's had this pet for years knows a lot more about pets and can give that information to a new owner," Shelter Manager Kaitlin Loberg said.

She said there is a site for posting a pet you need to rehome or finding a pet that is in need of a new home. You can find that information here.