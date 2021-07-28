Woman convicted of swapping pebbles for gems in London heist

LONDON (AP) — A woman who secretly swapped seven pebbles for 4.2 million pounds ($5.7 million) worth of diamonds has been sent to prison for her role in the audacious heist at a luxury jewelry store in London. The 60-year-old Lulu Lakatos was sentenced Wednesday to 5 1/2 years in prison after a jury at a London court found her guilty of conspiracy to steal. Lakatos was part of an international gang that fled to France after stealing the diamonds from Boodles on New Bond Street on March 10, 2016. The gems haven’t been recovered.