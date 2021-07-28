Skip to Content

Wisconsin officer charged in 2016 slaying of Black man

11:30 am NewsTop StoriesWisconsin NewsWisconsin news from the Associated Press
MGN_1280x720_01012P00-LSQIQ
Joseph Mensah

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has charged a police officer in the 2016 slaying of a Black man, years after prosecutors declined to file charges.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Glenn Yamahiro charged Joseph Mensah on Wednesday with homicide by negligent use of a weapon in the shooting death of Jay Anderson Jr. in Wauwatosa in 2016.

Prosecutors cleared Mensah, who is also Black, of any criminal wrongdoing soon after the shooting, but Anderson’s family asked Yamahiro to review the case through the state’s little-used John Doe process.

It allows a judge to question witnesses directly and to decide whether to file charges.

Anderson was one of three people whom Mensah fatally shot during five years as a Wauwatosa police officer.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content