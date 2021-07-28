Wausau School District to receive nearly $16 million in federal relief

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wausau School District is set to receive nearly $16 million in additional federal relief funding.

There will be three rounds of funding under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which must be used for pandemic relief recovery and planning.

Chief financial officer Bob Tess says figuring out how to spend it will be tricky, as it's just a one-time payment.

"One thing we have to be really careful of is that this is one-time funding, this is not a recurring revenue stream that we can access for routine operational purposes and salary and benefits over the next several years," Tess said.

The money must be spent within the next three school years.