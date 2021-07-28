US, Russia hold ‘professional’ arms talks despite tensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says senior diplomats from the United States and Russia have held “substantive and professional” talks on arms control and other strategic issues despite myriad other differences. The State Department says Wednesday’s discussions in Geneva produced no breakthroughs. But it says they did yield the minimum for a positive result of such negotiations: an agreement to meet again. The meeting was held as both sides expressed new mutual animosity following comments on Tuesday from U.S. President Joe Biden and a retort from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman a day later.