Tropical storm dumps rain on northern Japan, spares Olympics

RIFU, Japan (AP) — A tropical storm has dumped rain in parts of northern Japan with little of the disruption to the Olympics that had been feared. In Sendai, some trains were delayed and pedestrians braced themselves against the wind on the city streets. Nepartak has caused no damage, and was weakening as it moved north. It’s forecast to blow off the coast by Wednesday night. Nepartak was the first landfall in Miyaga prefecture since the weather agency started compiling typhoon statistics in 1951. Miyagi was part of the northeastern region devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.