Tracking a potentially destructive storm event Wednesday evening

A high end severe weather event is still expected across much of the News 9 area Wednesday evening as a cold front plows into the humid, unstable air in place. Because there is a significant amount of wind energy and wind shear in the environment over our area, these storms could get rather destructive. We could be looking eventually at a derecho, with widespread winds of 65 mph or greater. That would cause enormous amounts of damage to trees, power lines, and even some structures. The wind gusts might even be strong enough to blow some high profile vehicles and semis off exposed road areas. In addition, giant hail to baseball size may be observed in some spots. Also, there is a distinct possibility of a few tornadoes in the region as well. Finally, pockets of extremely heavy rainfall could lead to localized flood issues.

The main storms should form in northwest Wisconsin by 6 or 7 p.m. Then race southeast through central Wisconsin from 9 p.m. To 11 p.m., and exit our viewing area to the southeast shortly after midnight. You should definitely have a safety plan in place, as well as your important belongings nearby, including flashlight and batteries, in case the power goes out for an extended period. Be prepared to move to a sturdy shelter when warnings are issued for your location!

After the storms move out, skies could turn partly cloudy toward morning with lows in the mid to low 60s. Variable winds will become northwest around 5 mph.

We should have high pressure building in from the north for Thursday and Friday providing partly cloudy to sunny skies. In addition, cooler and less humid air will work in. That will feel nice with highs around the lower 80s Thursday and near 80 Friday. Lows could reach the mid to low 50s Friday morning.

The next cold front is projected to track through Wisconsin late Friday night and Saturday and will probably generate some spotty showers and thunderstorms. They don't look nearly as strong as Wednesday evening's activity thankfully. Highs will be around 80 Saturday.

Even cooler air will sink into Wisconsin from Canada for Sunday and Monday. It should actually be cooler than normal with highs just in the mid 70s. Some places could have low temperatures in the 40s. That will feel quite refreshing. It will gradually warm up later next week and it does look mainly dry through at least Wednesday.

Pollen report from Wednesday morning: Grass low - 0

Stay safe out there! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 28-July 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1930 - The temperature at Greensburg, KY, soared to 114 degrees to set a state record. (The Weather Channel)

1952 - A severe storm with hail up to an inch and a half in diameter broke windows, ruined roofs, and stripped trees of leaves near Benson, AZ. The temperature dropped to 37 degrees, as hail was three to four inches deep, with drifts 46 inches high. (The Weather Channel)