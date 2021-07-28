Thousands still without power in Northern Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Thousands are still without power in Northern Wisconsin after storms rolled through the area late Monday night into Tuesday morning. This comes with storms forecasted for Wednesday evening.

The number of power outages vary across the News 9 viewing area. The Town of Bradley in Lincoln County had 1,482 customers without power according to a Wisconsin Public Service(WPS) outage map.

As of 8:45 Wednesday morning, the following municipalities had hundreds of customers without power: