Tesla electric car chargers coming to Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Stevens Point will be adding two Tesla electric car charging stations near the city's downtown later this year.

The chargers will be located in Lot Seven next to Ruby Coffee downtown, and while they are specifically for Teslas, they will work for other vehicles with an adapter.

Both chargers are courtesy of a donation from the Wisconsin Tesla Owners Group as a thank you after the city hosted their car show.

The organization said the community was so welcoming they decided to donate a second charger. Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said the donations are a reflection of the community.

"Stevens Point has always been, at least in my recollection, has always been very welcoming, very open. And that's part of what makes our community great is we're open to these new ideas," Wiza said.

The final approval has been made and they will be installed before the end of the year.