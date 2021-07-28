Stevens Point RoboCop saga makes makes national outlet

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Stevens Point RoboCop saga continues, now making headlines in the National Inquirer.

Mayor Mike Wiza said he was shocked when he got a call from the outlet asking for an interview and didn't believe it was real at first.

He said though it came as a surprise after so many months since the last update, he was excited at the opportunity.

"I'm excited for the fact that even though it's cheesy, Stevens Point is getting its name out there. I want to be known as a community that accepts new ideas, however quirky they might be," Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said.

Wiza said he doesn't think the statue has found a permanent home yet and options for creating Point's own original statue are still on the table.