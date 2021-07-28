Statue of Black hero on Lewis & Clark trip toppled in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a statue in Portland, Oregon, commemorating an enslaved Black member of the Lewis and Clark expedition was toppled and damaged. A Portland Parks and Recreation spokesperson told KOIN 6 News that the bust of York was torn from its pedestal and significantly damaged Tuesday night or early Wednesday. The bust mysteriously appeared in February in a southeast Portland park where a statue of Harvey Scott stood until it was torn down. Scott was a conservative and editor of The Oregonian who opposed women’s suffrage. It remains unclear who created or placed the York bust. Parks and Recreation staff will inspect the statue to determine if it can be salvaged.