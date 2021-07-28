Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 9:04PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 904 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was over Catawba, or 26 miles

east of Ladysmith, moving east at 45 mph.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph, half inch diameter hail, heavy downpours,

and occasional cloud to ground lightning can be expected with this

storm.

This storm will be near…

Prentice around 920 PM CDT.

Ogema around 925 PM CDT.

Spirit around 935 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Kennan.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until

this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a

sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for

north central and northwestern Wisconsin.