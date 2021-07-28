Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 8:20PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 819 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bevent, or 19 miles southeast of Wausau, moving southeast at 45 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Bevent, Wittenberg, Marion, Norrie, Tigerton, Hatley, Rosholt, Peru,

Eland and Elderon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.