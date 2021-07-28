Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 8:20PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 8:20PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 819 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Bevent, or 19 miles southeast of Wausau, moving southeast at 45 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Bevent, Wittenberg, Marion, Norrie, Tigerton, Hatley, Rosholt, Peru,
Eland and Elderon.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.