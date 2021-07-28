Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 7:28PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 728 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from

near Squirrel Lake, to near Fifield, and moving southeast at 55 mph.

Wind gusts up to 55 mph, pea size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent

cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms.

These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Price County, including the following locations… Pike Lake,

Brantwood and Musser Lake.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until

these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a

sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.