Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 7:14PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 713 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from

6 miles north of Lac Du Flambeau, to near Butternut, and moving

southeast at 55 mph.

Wind gusts up to 55 mph, penny size hail, torrential rainfall, and

frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms.

These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Price, southeastern Iron and southeastern Ashland Counties, including

the following locations… Manitowish, Butternut Lake, Pike Lake and

Musser Lake.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until

these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a

sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.