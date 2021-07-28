Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 7:14PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 7:14PM CDT by NWS Duluth MNNew
At 713 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from
6 miles north of Lac Du Flambeau, to near Butternut, and moving
southeast at 55 mph.
Wind gusts up to 55 mph, penny size hail, torrential rainfall, and
frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms.
These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern
Price, southeastern Iron and southeastern Ashland Counties, including
the following locations… Manitowish, Butternut Lake, Pike Lake and
Musser Lake.
Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until
these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a
sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.