Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 7:09PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 708 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Spirit, or 23

miles northeast of Medford, moving southeast at 45 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Rib Lake, Westboro, Goodrich, Camp Forest Spring and Wood Lake.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.