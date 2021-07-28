Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 7:04PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 700 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near

Tripoli, or 29 miles northeast of Medford, moving southeast at 50

mph. Other strong storms were located over southern Oneida and

northern Lincoln County.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Wausau, Rhinelander, Eagle River, Merrill, Lac Du Flambeau, Tomahawk,

Newbold, Harrison, Boulder Junction and Woodboro.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.