Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 7:04PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 7:04PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 700 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near
Tripoli, or 29 miles northeast of Medford, moving southeast at 50
mph. Other strong storms were located over southern Oneida and
northern Lincoln County.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Wausau, Rhinelander, Eagle River, Merrill, Lac Du Flambeau, Tomahawk,
Newbold, Harrison, Boulder Junction and Woodboro.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.