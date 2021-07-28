Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 6:44PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 6:44PM CDT by NWS Duluth MNNew
At 644 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from
near Tripoli, to 9 miles northwest of Catawba, and moving southeast
at 40 mph.
Wind gusts up to 55 mph, half inch diameter hail, torrential
rainfall, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected
with these storms.
These storms will be near…
Spirit around 655 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by these storms include Kennan, Brantwood,
Clifford, Wilson Lake Near Phillips, Cranberry Lake and Musser Lake.
Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until
these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a
sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.