Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 6:44PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 644 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from

near Tripoli, to 9 miles northwest of Catawba, and moving southeast

at 40 mph.

Wind gusts up to 55 mph, half inch diameter hail, torrential

rainfall, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected

with these storms.

These storms will be near…

Spirit around 655 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Kennan, Brantwood,

Clifford, Wilson Lake Near Phillips, Cranberry Lake and Musser Lake.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until

these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a

sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.