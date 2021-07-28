Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 6:30PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 6:30PM CDT by NWS Duluth MNNew
At 629 PM CDT, an area of strong thunderstorms was near Fifield, or 9
miles south of Park Falls, moving southeast at 50 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph, pea size hail, torrential rainfall, and
frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms.
These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of Price County,
including the following locations… Brantwood, Pike Lake, Cranberry
Lake, Clifford, Wilson Lake Near Phillips, Musser Lake and Kennan.
Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until
these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a
sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.