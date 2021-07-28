Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 6:16PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
At 615 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Willow Reservoir, or 22 miles northwest of Rhinelander, moving
southeast at 50 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Rhinelander, Merrill, Lac Du Flambeau, Tomahawk, Newbold, Harrison,
Woodboro, Headwaters Wilderness, Gilbert and Tripoli.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.