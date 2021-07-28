Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 6:14PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 614 PM CDT, an area of strong thunderstorms was over Park Falls,

moving southeast at 50 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph, half inch diameter hail, torrential

rainfall, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with

these storms.

These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Price,

southern Iron, east central Sawyer and southeastern Ashland Counties,

including the following locations… Manitowish, Butternut Lake, Pike

Lake, Wilson Lake Near Phillips, Cranberry Lake and Musser Lake.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until

these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a

sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.