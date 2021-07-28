Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 5:51PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 550 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Turtle Flambeau

Flowage, moving southeast at 40 mph.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph, torrential rainfall, and frequent cloud to

ground lightning can be expected with this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Price,

southeastern Bayfield, southern Iron and southern Ashland Counties,

including the following locations… Morse, Butternut Lake, Pike

Lake, Island Lake Iron County and Day Lake.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until

this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a

sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.