Special Weather Statement issued July 28 at 2:58PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 257 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was near Glidden, or 11 miles

northwest of Park Falls, moving southeast at 50 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph, heavy downpours, and occasional cloud to

ground lightning can be expected with this storm.

This storm will be near…

Park Falls and Fifield around 310 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Butternut Lake and

Morse.

Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until

this storm passes. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a

sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle.