Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 9:59PM CDT until July 28 at 10:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 9:59PM CDT until July 28 at 10:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 958 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Neillsville,
moving southeast at 60 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
This severe storm will be near…
Shortville and Hatfield around 1005 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ballard
Road And Pray Avenue, City Point, Wildcat Mound, Shamrock, The Black
River Correctional Center, Pigeon Creek Campground and Highway 10 And
Bald Peak Road.
This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 111 and 132.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.