Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 9:50PM CDT until July 28 at 10:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 9:50PM CDT until July 28 at 10:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 950 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of
Greenwood, or 12 miles northwest of Neillsville, moving southeast at
60 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Greenwood, Willard, Hog Corners, Mead Lake, Highway 73 And 98, Tioga,
Christie, County Roads H And K, Sterling Avenue And Starks Road,
Seven Sister Mounds, Globe, The Blue Swamp, Rock Dam Lake and Highway
10 And 12.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.