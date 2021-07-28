Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 9:48PM CDT until July 28 at 10:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Clark County in central Wisconsin…

Central Jackson County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 1045 PM CDT.

* At 947 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of

Greenwood, or 14 miles northwest of Neillsville, moving southeast

at 60 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Neillsville around 1000 PM CDT.

Shortville and Hatfield around 1010 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ballard

Road And Pray Avenue, City Point, Wildcat Mound, Shamrock, The Black

River Correctional Center, Pigeon Creek Campground and Highway 10 And

Bald Peak Road.

This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 111 and 132.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.