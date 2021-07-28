Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 9:48PM CDT until July 28 at 10:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 9:48PM CDT until July 28 at 10:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 947 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 14 miles west of Clintonville to near Amherst, moving
southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Hartman Creek State Park, Chain O’ Lakes-King, Waupaca, New London
and Fremont.
This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread
wind damage across the area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.