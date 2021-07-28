Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 9:40PM CDT until July 28 at 10:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 939 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of

Thorp, or 24 miles northwest of Neillsville, moving southeast at 45

mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northern Clark County, including the following locations… Hog

Corners, Mead Lake, Highway 73 And 98, Tioga, Christie, Eidsvold and

Willard.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.