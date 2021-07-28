Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 9:40PM CDT until July 28 at 10:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 9:40PM CDT until July 28 at 10:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
At 939 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of
Thorp, or 24 miles northwest of Neillsville, moving southeast at 45
mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
northern Clark County, including the following locations… Hog
Corners, Mead Lake, Highway 73 And 98, Tioga, Christie, Eidsvold and
Willard.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.