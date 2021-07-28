Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 9:38PM CDT until July 28 at 10:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 9:38PM CDT until July 28 at 10:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 938 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 9 miles southeast of Wittenberg to 9 miles northeast
of Stevens Point, moving southeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Stevens Point, Waupaca, New London, Clintonville, Whiting, Bevent,
Wittenberg, Amherst, Fremont and Hartman Creek State Park.
This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread
wind damage across the area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.