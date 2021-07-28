Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 9:32PM CDT until July 28 at 10:15PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Clark County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 1015 PM CDT.

* At 931 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Stanley, or

27 miles east of Eau Claire, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Thorp around 935 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Hog

Corners, Mead Lake, Highway 73 And 98, Tioga, Christie, Eidsvold and

Willard.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.