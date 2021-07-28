Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 9:23PM CDT until July 28 at 10:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

CCA

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Portage County in central Wisconsin…

Southeastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin…

Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…

Western Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 1015 PM CDT.

* At 923 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles east of Wittenberg to near Bevent, moving

southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Stevens Point, Waupaca, Weston, New London, Clintonville, Mosinee,

Whiting, Bevent, Wittenberg and Amherst.

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread

wind damage across Marathon County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows! Torrential rainfall is

occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not

drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.