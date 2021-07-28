Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 9:14PM CDT until July 28 at 9:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 9:14PM CDT until July 28 at 9:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 914 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Wittenberg to near Weston, moving south at 50
mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Wausau, Weston, Rib Mountain, Mosinee, Bevent, Wittenberg,
Rothschild, Schofield, Knowlton and Ringle.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread
wind damage across the area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.