Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 8:55PM CDT until July 28 at 9:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 8:55PM CDT until July 28 at 9:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 855 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles southwest of Antigo to near Wausau, moving
southeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
These severe storms will be near…
Antigo around 900 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include
Bevent and Wittenberg.
This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread
wind damage across Lincoln County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.