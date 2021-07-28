Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 8:44PM CDT until July 28 at 9:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 8:44PM CDT until July 28 at 9:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 844 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 9 miles west of Antigo to near Merrill, moving
southeast at 50 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable
tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,
roofs, and outbuildings.
These severe storms will be near…
Wausau and Antigo around 855 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include
Weston, Bevent and Wittenberg.
This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread
wind damage across Lincoln County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.