Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 8:37PM CDT until July 28 at 9:30PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Lincoln County in north central Wisconsin…

Eastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin…

Western Langlade County in north central Wisconsin…

Western Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 836 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles east of Dutch Corners to near Council

Grounds State Park, moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Antigo and Rib Mountain around 855 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Weston, Bevent and Wittenberg.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.