Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 8:19PM CDT until July 28 at 8:45PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 819 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles north of Veterans Memorial County Park to

Parrish to near New Wood Wildlife Area, moving southeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

Veterans Memorial County Park around 825 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Pearson, Ma Ka Ja Wan Scout Reservation, Dutch Corners, Antigo, White

Lake and Gardner Dam Scout Camp.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.