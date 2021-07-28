Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 8:09PM CDT until July 28 at 8:45PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 8:09PM CDT until July 28 at 8:45PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 809 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 10 miles southeast of Rhinelander to Harrison to near
New Wood Wildlife Area, moving southeast at 60 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe storms will be near…
Parrish around 815 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include
Merrill, Council Grounds State Park, Veterans Memorial County Park,
Pearson, Ma Ka Ja Wan Scout Reservation, Dutch Corners, Antigo, White
Lake and Gardner Dam Scout Camp.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.