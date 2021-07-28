Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 7:52PM CDT until July 28 at 8:45PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Lincoln County in north central Wisconsin…

Langlade County in north central Wisconsin…

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 752 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Newbold to 8 miles west of Woodboro to near Spirit,

moving southeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Tomahawk around 800 PM CDT.

Harrison around 805 PM CDT.

New Wood Wildlife Area around 810 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Parrish, Birch Trails Girl Scout Camp, Merrill, Council Grounds State

Park, Pearson, Ma Ka Ja Wan Scout Reservation, Veterans Memorial

County Park, Dutch Corners and Antigo.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.