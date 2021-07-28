Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 11:12PM CDT until July 29 at 12:45AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 11:12PM CDT until July 29 at 12:45AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southern Portage County in central Wisconsin…
Winnebago County in east central Wisconsin…
Waushara County in central Wisconsin…
Southern Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…
* Until 1245 AM CDT.
* At 1112 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 7 miles southeast of Lake Wazeecha to near Napowan
Scout Camp to near Oshkosh, moving southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
* Severe thunderstorms will be near…
Oshkosh around 1115 PM CDT.
Redgranite around 1125 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include
Plainfield and Rush Lake.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.