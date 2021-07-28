Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 11:12PM CDT until July 29 at 12:45AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Portage County in central Wisconsin…

Winnebago County in east central Wisconsin…

Waushara County in central Wisconsin…

Southern Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 1245 AM CDT.

* At 1112 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles southeast of Lake Wazeecha to near Napowan

Scout Camp to near Oshkosh, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Oshkosh around 1115 PM CDT.

Redgranite around 1125 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Plainfield and Rush Lake.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.