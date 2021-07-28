Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 10:25PM CDT until July 28 at 11:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 10:25PM CDT until July 28 at 11:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
At 1025 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles west of New London to near Hartman Creek State
Park, moving southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
These severe storms will be near…
New London around 1030 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include
Napowan Scout Camp, Fremont, Redgranite, Lake Poygan, Oshkosh and
Rush Lake.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.