Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 10:25PM CDT until July 28 at 11:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 1025 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles west of New London to near Hartman Creek State

Park, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near…

New London around 1030 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include

Napowan Scout Camp, Fremont, Redgranite, Lake Poygan, Oshkosh and

Rush Lake.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.