Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 10:18PM CDT until July 28 at 11:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 10:18PM CDT until July 28 at 11:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Wood County in central Wisconsin…
* Until 1115 PM CDT.
* At 1017 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles west of Marshfield to 7 miles south of
Shortville, moving southeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Pittsville and Babcock.
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay
away from windows.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.