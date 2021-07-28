Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 10:18PM CDT until July 28 at 11:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Wood County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 1115 PM CDT.

* At 1017 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles west of Marshfield to 7 miles south of

Shortville, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Pittsville and Babcock.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.