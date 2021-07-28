Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 10:15PM CDT until July 28 at 10:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 1015 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast

of Hatfield, or 12 miles east of Black River Falls, moving south at

60 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe storm will be near…

Millston around 1025 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ballard

Road And Pray Avenue, City Point, Wildcat Mound, Shamrock, The Black

River Correctional Center, Pigeon Creek Campground and Highway 10 And

Bald Peak Road.

This includes Interstate 94 between mile markers 111 and 132.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.