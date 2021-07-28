Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 28 at 10:02PM CDT until July 28 at 10:15PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

RRA

At 1002 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 12 miles northeast of Waupaca to near Amherst, moving

southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Stevens Point, Waupaca, New London, Clintonville, Amherst, Fremont,

Chain O’ Lakes-King, Hartman Creek State Park, Plover and Stockton.

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread

wind damage across Waupaca County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.