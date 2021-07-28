Severe storms likely this evening

Warm and muggy conditions will be in the area for today and there is a chance of severe storms this evening, otherwise, it looks like a very nice Summer weather pattern ahead.

Today: Very warm and muggy with a mix of sun and clouds. A few scattered showers or storms possible during the afternoon.

High: 87 Wind: SE to South 5-15

Tonight: Severe thunderstorms during the evening, then turning partly cloudy.

Low: 66 Wind: Becoming North 5-10

Thursday: Partly or mostly sunny and turning less humid.

High: 82 Wind: North 10-18

You will feel an air thick with humidity today. The dewpoint will likely rise up to around 70 by this afternoon. In addition, the high temperature will reach the 85 to 90 range, so it will feel rather uncomfortable. The clouds will increase a bit during the afternoon as a warm front moves in from the west and a few scattered showers or thundershowers could develop. A cold front will then drop in from the north this evening and likely produce a line of severe storms. Be prepared for high wind and maybe even a tornado or two moving through the area from 6 pm through about 11 pm. The storms will start in the Northwoods and then move south. It could be a situation where the power goes out for some communities due to the high wind causing tree damage.

After the storms move through, things will quiet down later tonight and then stay that way except for Saturday. Another cold front moving through our area on Saturday will produce a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms but don't get too upset if you have outdoor plans. Saturday will not be a complete washout. Any rain moving through should be fairly brief.

Other than Saturday, most of the days in the outlook will have plenty of sunshine and low humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s on Thursday, around 80 on Friday, in the low 80s again on Saturday, then drop into the 70s for Sunday and Monday.

Pollen Count Yesterday July 27th, Grass Pollen 2 (low)

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 28 July-2021

On this date in weather history: 1952 - A severe storm with hail up to an inch and a half in diameter broke windows, ruined roofs, and stripped trees of leaves near Benson, AZ. The temperature dropped to 37 degrees, as hail was three to four inches deep, with drifts 46 inches high. (The Weather Channel)