Scott Parks announces he won’t seek re-election as Marathon County Sheriff

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks has announced he won't be running for re-election in 2022.

He made the announcement on his Facebook page Tuesday.

"I remain humbled by the support received from this community and those I serve. It has been a privilege for me to be your Sheriff," Parks said in a Facebook post.

He adds that he is making the decision now because the primary is in August 2022 and did not want anyone curious about his intent or why he isn't campaigning.