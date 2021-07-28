Rothschild Police Department adds 2 K-9’s, names them after area children

Rothschild, Wis. (WAOW) -- Through the creation of a new program, K-9's For the Community, the Rothschild Police Department was able to purchase two K-9's.

"The Rothschild Police Department had always wanted to purchase a K-9 for the department," said Chief Jeremy Hunt.

The K-9's will be named Katie and Forrest after Katie Brodjieski and Forrest Goetsch, two area children who died of medical related incidents.

With the help of Forrest Goetsch Charities and K-Tech Charities, the department was able to purchase not one, but two K-9's, as well as fund training and upkeep.

"They're going to be used for drug activity but they have a lot of other uses. They're going to be used in the school," Hunt said. "These are German shorthaired pointers, they're a little bit different breed of a dog than we normally see in our area."

Hunt says he also knew he wanted the dogs to be more than just protectors for the community.

"It's very touching to have someone remembered years and years after they've passed away. That doesn't happen often," said Steve Goetsch, Forrest's dad.

Forrest died in 2009 at age fourteen when a rare heart condition caused him to collapse during track practice.

"Forrest was a very dedicated and committed person and I think that goes with the perseverance, goes along with what the police department stands for," Goetsch said.

He said Forrest built a strong connection with Rothschild Police Officers while on a hunting trip.

He hopes that connection lives on through this memorial.

"You wish you had that connection. But the connection is still there. He's in heaven and I'll see him again someday and so will all of us," Goetsch said. "This is a story that just doesn't end today…this is going to continue on."

K-9 Officer Katie arrives in August, and K-9 Officer Forrest will arrive in March of 2022.

For more information on the K-9's, click here.