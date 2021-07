GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW)-- There are more details in the Packers reported trade to reunite Randall Cobb in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers a trading a late round pick to the Houston Texans along with paying part of Cobb's salary according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The #Packers are trading a 2022 sixth-round pick to the #Texans for WR Randall Cobb, source said. Houston is also expected to pay million of Cobb’s salary to facilitate the deal. Aaron Rodgers gets his man. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 28, 2021

Cobb tweeted earlier on Tuesday that "I'M COMING HOME" with a picture of him standing in the Lambeau Field tunnel.